Russia Needs Clear Guarantees That Ukraine, Georgia Will Not Join NATO - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Russia does not need a moratorium on NATO expansion but clear guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will not join the alliance, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"For us, the priority is to achieve legally binding, firm guarantees from the US that this country (Ukraine) and other countries that we have already mentioned will not become members of NATO.

This is the well-known formula of the 2008 Bucharest summit that Ukraine and Georgia will become members of NATO. This should be ruled out, this should be replaced by the understanding that this will never happen," Ryabkov told the Valdai Discussion Club.

