Russia Needs Draft Experimental Laws For Economy Sectors With AI - Putin

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russia Needs Draft Experimental Laws for Economy Sectors With AI - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russia needs draft experimental laws for segments of the economy that deal with artificial intelligence, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"I would ask the government to submit to parliament draft laws that would allow for experimental legal regimes to use AI technologies in certain social and economic spheres," the president added.

