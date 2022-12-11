Russia Needs 'Endurance Reserve' to Live in Confrontational Environment - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Russia needs to keep an endurance reserve, because it will have to live in a confrontational environment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"We are not moving, we have already arrived at the station called confrontation.

And we need to be focused, powerful and we need to have an endurance reserve, because we still have to live in this confrontation," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The spokesman also said that Russia is not seeking the approval of Western countries.

"No one loves us and is not going to love us very much. And we don't need it," Peskov added.