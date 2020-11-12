UrduPoint.com
Russia Needs Evidence To Investigate Case Of Navalny - Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russia Needs Evidence to Investigate Case of Navalny - Envoy to UN

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia is ready to investigate the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, but it needs to see evidence first, yet does not have access to it,  Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

Navalny was hospitalized in the city of Omsk on August 20, after he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Doctors in Omsk diagnosed him with metabolism malfunction, which led to a sudden change in blood sugar levels. It is unclear what caused that, but Omsk doctors found no trace of poisonous substances in his blood and urine. Navalny was later transported to Germany.

Shortly after his arrival in a clinic in Berlin, the German government claimed, citing military doctors, that he had been poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. Berlin then said that the conclusions of Germany were backed by laboratories in Sweden and France. Neither Germany, not the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have shared the formula of the alleged poison with Russia.

"They [Germans] are in a difficult situation. We are asking fair questions, to which they do not want to reply. We are ready to launch an investigation, but we need evidence, which they refuse to supply," Nebenzia said.

