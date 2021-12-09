UrduPoint.com

Russia Needs Legal Guarantees Of Its Security Globally - Foreign Ministry

Moscow needs legal guarantees of security not in some segment, but globally, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Moscow needs legal guarantees of security not in some segment, but globally, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We offer a sound alternative to what is happening, legal guarantees can be issued in different ways, but these must be guarantees, guarantees of a contractual type, these are not promises, nor any words, we have gone through all this many times," Ryabkov told reporters.

According to the diplomat, there is a fundamentally new environment now, it should be viewed in a different way.

He noted that this was not about fixing the status of some territory in some document.

"We, Russia, need legal guarantees for our security security in a global sense, not in any specific segment, in the shelling sector, but in general, proceeding from the fact that for us the situation has really deteriorated," Ryabkov added.

Russia does not threaten anyone, but warns the West about the consequences of their unfriendly steps, Ryabkov said.

"There is no element of threat here, these are warnings," he said.

