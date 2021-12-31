Russia Needs Legally Binding Agreements On Security Guarantees - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russia needs legally binding agreements on security guarantees, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said after the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.
"We need legally binding agreements on security guarantees. Our leadership has repeatedly said that," Ushakov said.