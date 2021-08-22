Russia Needs Medium-Range Aircraft to Reach Far East - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia needs a medium-range passenger plane capable of flying from Moscow to the Far East.

Russian civil aviation, according to Putin, is becoming a part of the global industry offering its own aircraft such as SuperJet100.

"But this, of course, is not enough, now we need a medium-range aircraft ... that can fly from Moscow to the Far East, and this must be done," the president said at a meeting with the ruling United Russia party.