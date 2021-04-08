UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Needs More Labor Migrants To Implement Ambitious Construction Projects - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:23 PM

Russia Needs More Labor Migrants to Implement Ambitious Construction Projects - Kremlin

Russia does not have enough labor migrants to implement ambitious plans, including in the construction sector, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia does not have enough labor migrants to implement ambitious plans, including in the construction sector, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Commenting on whether the Kremlin noticed a rise in the number of Russians having a negative attitude toward migrants and whether it somehow threatens national security, the presidential spokesman said that he was not familiar with the results of any sociological research on the issue.

"I can only state the reality that, in fact, there have been very few migrants [in Russia] over the past year, and we really do not have enough [labor] migrants to implement our ambitious construction plans, we must build more than now, but we need labor force for this.

The same labor force is needed in agriculture. Therefore, there is certainly a shortage of migrants," Peskov told reporters.

Late last year, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik that the number of migrants in the country almost halved amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding that there were about six million migrants as of late 2020. Such a significant drop may be explained by the fact that a number of migrants mainly labor workers in large Russian cities returned to their homelands after the outbreak of the pandemic. The outflow of migrants seriously affected the construction sector, the housing and utilities services, as well as consumer services, which usually employ the most newcomers.

Related Topics

Shortage Russia Agriculture Same May 2020 Million Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic f ..

8 minutes ago

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

13 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

25 minutes ago

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announces to join te ..

43 minutes ago

Vaccination center gets operational at College for ..

1 minute ago

Railways Minister chairs meeting of freight partie ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.