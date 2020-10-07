UrduPoint.com
Russia Needs New COVID-19 Immunity Tests - Public Health Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Work on new tests to determine the level of immunity to coronavirus infection is underway in Russia, the country's chief public health official, Anna Popova, said.

"We need new tests that determine the strength of immunity. We are working on this. And I am sure that soon we will be able to register new tests," Popova told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

She clarified that this was being done by research centers in the city of Obolensk and Vector Research Center.

"The first tests that we all used and are using, they were tuned and focused on very high levels of antibodies in the blood of those who have been ill. If a person is ill, if he had antibodies, and if today's test system does not detect them, this does not mean that he is not protected. Science must deal with this and provide a new tool that will allow us to determine level of antibodies after a time after illness and how much it protects a person from illness," Popova explained.

