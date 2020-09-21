Russia Needs No New Coronavirus Restrictions Now - Public Health Watchdog

There will be no need to impose any new coronavirus-related restrictions in Russia in the near future, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, assured on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) There will be no need to impose any new coronavirus-related restrictions in Russia in the near future, Anna Popova, the head of the national public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, assured on Monday.

The epidemiological situation in the country remains stable, Popova noted, speaking to reporters.

The currently seen surge in new COVID-19 cases is linked to the beginning of "respiratory [diseases] season," the Rospotrebnadzor chief explained.

"We have said many times that we will see significant figures in the second decade of September. This is exactly what we see today, each new case that is registered today is clear from the epidemiological point of view, there is nothing obscure or strange in today's situation. So, there is no need to impose any new restrictions, this should not be done," Popova said.