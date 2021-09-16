Russia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russia needs a strong authoritative parliament so that new State Duma members act in the interests of the country and its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We need a strong and authoritative parliament so that lawmakers of the newly elected Duma act in the interests of Russia and our people, work for the people.

So that they can be relied upon as patriots of Russia who are ready to resolutely and consistently ensure national interests in all spheres," Putin said in his address to the Russians shortly before the elections, published on the Kremlin website.

He called elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, an important event, adding that everyone is interested in influential and active people, able to keep their promises, coming to the legislature.