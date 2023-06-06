Russia Needs to Achieve Its Goals in War Started by Europe - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Europe has decided to wage a war against Russia, and Moscow needs to achieve its goals in this war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Our concept of foreign policy says that Europe has chosen the path of war with us. ...

Therefore, of course, we still have to live together with them side by side, but if this is a war, then we must achieve our goals," Lavrov said during his visit to the Russian military base in Tajikistan.

The minister also said that Europe is seeking to get something that does not belong to them, while we, Russia, want "what is ours."