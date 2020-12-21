UrduPoint.com
Russia Needs To Be Able To Respond Fast To Western Missiles' Deployment - Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia needs to be able to respond fast to Western missiles being deployed near its borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

"We are not going to produce and deploy mid- and short-range missiles in the European part of Russia or in any other regions of the country.

But we have to be ready to react swiftly if Western countries place weapons of that kind near our borders," Putin said during a meeting on the national defense.

The president stressed that Russia would continue developing its armed forces actively and effectively.

More Stories From World

