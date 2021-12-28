Russia Needs to be Ready for US 'Inadequacy,' Rely on Itself - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russia always needs to be ready for the inadequate behavior of the United States and rely on itself, Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We regularly record the facts of the unpredictable behavior of the United States and its allies. As a result, we must always be ready for any 'inadequacy' and rely mainly on our own strengths and capabilities," the official said.