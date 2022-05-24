UrduPoint.com

Russia Needs To Eliminate Dependence On Western Goods - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russian critical infrastructure needs to eliminate dependence on goods supplied by Western countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Now we are creating not just some process of import substitution.

We must stop, in all ways, being dependent on the supply of anything from the West to ensure the development of critical industries for the security, economy and social sphere of our Motherland," Lavrov said during an event organized by Evgeny Primakov Gymnasium.

The Russian foreign minister added that Russia will think twice if the West proposes anything related to the resumption of relations.

