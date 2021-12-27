Russia Needs to exclude the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO and put an end to the expansion of the alliance to the east, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said

"We must put an end to the expansion of NATO, NATO infrastructure, NATO capabilities further east.

We must exclude Ukraine from joining NATO," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Monday.

The diplomat also said that Moscow demands NATO to cancel its decision that one day Ukraine and Georgia can become NATO members.