Russia Needs To Exclude Possibility Of Ukraine's Membership In NATO - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia Needs to exclude the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO and put an end to the expansion of the alliance to the east, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"We must put an end to the expansion of NATO, NATO infrastructure, NATO capabilities further east.

We must exclude Ukraine from joining NATO," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Monday.

The diplomat also said that Moscow demands NATO to cancel its decision that one day Ukraine and Georgia can become NATO members.

