UrduPoint.com

Russia Needs To Increase Tactical Missile Potential - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Russia Needs to Increase Tactical Missile Potential - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) There is an evident need for Russia to increase its tactical missile potential and accumulate stocks of missile weapons in advance in order to effectively respond to any security challenges, including in its western Kaliningrad region, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large Grigory Mashkov said on Friday.

"There is an evident need for Russia to build up its tactical missile potential, further increase the effectiveness of its use and accumulate missile weapon stocks in advance for an effective response to any national security challenges, including in Kaliningrad," Mashkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

Russia also needs to reevaluate how justified its principle of non-deployment of intermediate-range nuclear forces in Europe is and consider preparing for their deployment that would allow in case of deterioration of the situation to respond promptly to emerging challenges, the ambassador-at-large added.

"We must also remain vigilant on our eastern borders. The possibility of the situation developing there according to a confrontational scenario should not be ruled out, as well as Russia's involvement in real conflicts against its will. Therefore, it is necessary to have an impressive arsenal of medium-range missiles to prevent potential threats to our national security," the diplomat said.

After the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expires a "strategic stability vacuum" could appear, so there is a pressing need to be ready for any scenarios, the diplomat concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nuclear Kaliningrad Stocks Arsenal Weapon

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from to ..

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

43 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

1 hour ago
 Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.