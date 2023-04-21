Russia Needs to Increase Tactical Missile Potential - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) There is an evident need for Russia to increase its tactical missile potential and accumulate stocks of missile weapons in advance in order to effectively respond to any security challenges, including in its western Kaliningrad region, Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large Grigory Mashkov said on Friday.

"There is an evident need for Russia to build up its tactical missile potential, further increase the effectiveness of its use and accumulate missile weapon stocks in advance for an effective response to any national security challenges, including in Kaliningrad," Mashkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

Russia also needs to reevaluate how justified its principle of non-deployment of intermediate-range nuclear forces in Europe is and consider preparing for their deployment that would allow in case of deterioration of the situation to respond promptly to emerging challenges, the ambassador-at-large added.

"We must also remain vigilant on our eastern borders. The possibility of the situation developing there according to a confrontational scenario should not be ruled out, as well as Russia's involvement in real conflicts against its will. Therefore, it is necessary to have an impressive arsenal of medium-range missiles to prevent potential threats to our national security," the diplomat said.

After the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) expires a "strategic stability vacuum" could appear, so there is a pressing need to be ready for any scenarios, the diplomat concluded.