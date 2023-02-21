Russia Needs to Make Sure Nuclear Parity Respected - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia is not leaving the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), we are talking about a suspension, the main goal is to make sure that nuclear parity continues to be observed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RT in an interview.

"Russia is not leaving it, which the president stressed, it is a suspension. This is very important, because what the United States and other countries insisted on in terms of inspections is not feasible in today's confrontation, in which NATO is becoming more deeply involved. In addition, NATO claimed to be part of the agreement," Peskov said.

"So this is important, and we must take into account the nuclear capabilities of Germany and France, which is also very important. The main goal of the president and our country is to make sure that this nuclear parity is respected," he added.

Speaking about relations between Russia and the West, Peskov said that Moscow did not want anyone to lecture us, and we are not going to lecture anyone as well.

"We may not like them, but that's their business. And they should go away from here, and we will live the way we want to live," he said.