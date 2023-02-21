UrduPoint.com

Russia Needs To Make Sure Nuclear Parity Respected - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Russia Needs to Make Sure Nuclear Parity Respected - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia is not leaving the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), we are talking about a suspension, the main goal is to make sure that nuclear parity continues to be observed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RT in an interview.

"Russia is not leaving it, which the president stressed, it is a suspension. This is very important, because what the United States and other countries insisted on in terms of inspections is not feasible in today's confrontation, in which NATO is becoming more deeply involved. In addition, NATO claimed to be part of the agreement," Peskov said.

"So this is important, and we must take into account the nuclear capabilities of Germany and France, which is also very important. The main goal of the president and our country is to make sure that this nuclear parity is respected," he added.

Speaking about relations between Russia and the West, Peskov said that Moscow did not want anyone to lecture us, and we are not going to lecture anyone as well.

"We may not like them, but that's their business. And they should go away from here, and we will live the way we want to live," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Business Moscow Russia Nuclear France Germany United States May From Agreement

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

18 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

18 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

14 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.