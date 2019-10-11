Russia Needs to Mobilize Security Services to Stop Threat of Militants From Syria - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) According to the Main Directorate of Russia's General Staff (GRU), there are hundreds of militants in northern Syria, it is necessary to mobilize the efforts of the security services of the CIS countries to stop the threat of terrorists coming from Syria to other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia's General Staff, there [in the north of Syria] are hundreds of militants there.

.. This is a real threat to us. How and where will they move through Turkey, through other territories, deeper into Syria, to areas uncontrolled by anyone, through Iraq, through other countries and regions?" Putin said at a meeting of the CIS heads of state in Ashgabat, commenting on Turkey's military operation in Syria.

"Well, we just need to understand this, know and mobilize the resources of our security services to stop this really emerging new threat," he said.