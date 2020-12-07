UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Needs To Mull Limits On Inter-Regional Movement Amid Pandemic - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:27 PM

Russia Needs to Mull Limits on Inter-Regional Movement Amid Pandemic - Health Minister

A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia shows that it is necessary to consider introducing certain restrictions on the movement of citizens between the country's regions, as well as within them, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia shows that it is necessary to consider introducing certain restrictions on the movement of citizens between the country's regions, as well as within them, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Monday.

"A second wave has shown us that the emerging hotbeds within the country, among other things, probably require consideration of a certain restriction on the movement of individuals, including between [Russian] regions, and sometimes also within the regions, in order to limit the spread of the infection," Murashko said at the Medicine and Quality scientific conference.

Russia has been registering more than 24,000 cases of the coronavirus per day since late November, setting new single-day records. On Monday, 28,142 new infections were recorded in the country, bringing the total tally to 2,488,912. Meanwhile, 1,956,588 patients have recovered and 43,597 others have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Russia Died November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Giant vertical farm opens in Denmark

3 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh lauds provinces for controlling pric ..

3 minutes ago

Ghana set for close election in 'beacon of democra ..

3 minutes ago

Venezuela: Maduro regains control of National Asse ..

4 minutes ago

Togo president appoints new chief of general staff ..

7 minutes ago

Robust anti-drug policy to be evolved to save yout ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.