Russia Needs to Mull Limits on Inter-Regional Movement Amid Pandemic - Health Minister

A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia shows that it is necessary to consider introducing certain restrictions on the movement of citizens between the country's regions, as well as within them, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia shows that it is necessary to consider introducing certain restrictions on the movement of citizens between the country's regions, as well as within them, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on Monday.

"A second wave has shown us that the emerging hotbeds within the country, among other things, probably require consideration of a certain restriction on the movement of individuals, including between [Russian] regions, and sometimes also within the regions, in order to limit the spread of the infection," Murashko said at the Medicine and Quality scientific conference.

Russia has been registering more than 24,000 cases of the coronavirus per day since late November, setting new single-day records. On Monday, 28,142 new infections were recorded in the country, bringing the total tally to 2,488,912. Meanwhile, 1,956,588 patients have recovered and 43,597 others have died from the disease.