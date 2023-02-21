Russia Needs to Push Threat Away From Borders as Arms Strike Range Gets Longer - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The longer is the strike range of weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine, the further Russia needs to push the threat away from its territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The longer is the strike range of Western systems supplied by to Ukraine, the further we will have to push the threat away from our borders. This is essential," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.