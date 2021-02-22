Russia Needs to Unite Efforts With Other Countries in COVID-19 Vaccine Production - Putin

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Russia needs to unite efforts with other countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines, including with European nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We need to unite efforts, including with our European colleagues. We are trying to do this. We are open for joint work," Putin said during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi.