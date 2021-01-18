UrduPoint.com
Russia Needs To Vaccinate 68.6Mln People Against COVID-19 - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Russia needs to vaccinate 60 percent of the population or roughly 68.6 million people against the coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Monday.

"Scientists have determined how many people need to be vaccinated, not counting those who had had [Covid-19] and children below 18.

It's 60 percent of the Russian population or 68.6 million people," Golikova told a briefing, adding that the number could be adjusted depending the number of new cases.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is already in wide use, the deputy prime minister said. Another vaccine, EpiVacCorona will go into large scale production in February, Golikova added.

