Russia Needs Tougher Position On Use Of Banned Substances In Sports - Medvedev

Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:17 PM

Russia Needs Tougher Position on Use of Banned Substances in Sports - Medvedev

There is the doping problem in Russia, it is necessary to take a tougher position regarding those who use substances prohibited in sports, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said during his annual press conference on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) There is the doping problem in Russia, it is necessary to take a tougher position regarding those who use substances prohibited in sports, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said during his annual press conference on Thursday.

"Do we have this problem of doping? We do.. I think that...

we should take a stricter position on this subject with respect to all those who decide to use the substances, understanding, of course, that the athlete and his doctor still have the final responsibility," Medvedev said.

He said it was obvious that the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) recommendations regarding Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) were related to the general political situation around Russia.

