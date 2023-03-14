Russia has a negative attitude to the desire of the Ukrainian side to expand the grain deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kiev, discussing the grain export agreement, its extension and expansion.

"As I understand it, we are talking about the wishes of the Ukrainian side � we have a negative attitude to this," Vershinin said, commenting on what Russia thinks about expanding the deal.

Moscow proceeds from the fact that the UN and the UN secretariat should maintain a neutral objective position, the diplomat added.