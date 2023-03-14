UrduPoint.com

Russia Negatively Assesses Kiev's Proposal To Expand Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Russia Negatively Assesses Kiev's Proposal to Expand Grain Deal - Foreign Ministry

Russia has a negative attitude to the desire of the Ukrainian side to expand the grain deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia has a negative attitude to the desire of the Ukrainian side to expand the grain deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kiev, discussing the grain export agreement, its extension and expansion.

"As I understand it, we are talking about the wishes of the Ukrainian side � we have a negative attitude to this," Vershinin said, commenting on what Russia thinks about expanding the deal.

Moscow proceeds from the fact that the UN and the UN secretariat should maintain a neutral objective position, the diplomat added.

