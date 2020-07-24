UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Negotiates Supplies Of COVID-19 Vaccine To SCO Members - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:17 PM

Russia Negotiates Supplies of COVID-19 Vaccine to SCO Members - Health Minister

Talks on supplying the prospective Russian vaccine against COVID-19 to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries are ongoing, and will continue after the vaccine is registered, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Talks on supplying the prospective Russian vaccine against COVID-19 to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries are ongoing, and will continue after the vaccine is registered, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik on Friday.

A vaccine produced by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is currently in Phase 2 of clinical trials and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that plans are underway for the vaccine to enter use in either August or September.

"Some negotiations are currently underway within the global cooperation framework, and they will be continued especially after the vaccine is registered. Then there will be more active cooperation. Right now, there are also ongoing parallel preparations to scale up the manufacturing [of the vaccine].

I would like to stress that as this is a new vaccine, we are planning to a kind of gradual introduction of it," Murashko said when asked about talks with the SCO countries regarding the vaccine supplies.

Earlier in the day, Indonesia's Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik that his government would like to purchase the vaccine when it is ready.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organization, currently comprising eight member states, namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It also has four observer states Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia. The organization's dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Iran Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Indonesia Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cambodia Mongolia Nepal August September Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government

Recent Stories

Turkish Central Bank may raise inflation target

2 seconds ago

Stock markets retreat as US-China tensions rise

3 seconds ago

Russian Central Bank Speaks Against Hedging Oil Re ..

4 seconds ago

Govt approves Rs6.861 b markup subsidy on agricult ..

6 seconds ago

Russian central bank cuts key rate over virus impa ..

8 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.