Russia Negotiating Free Trade Deals With Egypt, India, Israel - Russian Export Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia is holding free trade talks with Egypt, India and Israel, that will enable the country to improve its market access by eliminating tariffs on key products, Veronika Nikishina, the general director of Russian Export Center (REC), told Sputnik on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Made in Russia international export forum.

"We are actively discussing conclusion of agreements with Egypt, India and Israel. These are the markets to which we will get tariff-free access if the talks are concluded successfully," Nikishina said.

The head of REC emphasized that Russian exporters consider tariffs to be a very serious impediment to entering prospective markets.

"In China, there is an extremely high, if not prohibitive, duty on a number of produce items, while for countries with which China has free trade agreements the rate is zero," Nikishina said.

The Made in Russia forum, part of promotional efforts by REC, a state-owned export supporting institution, is taking place at the press center of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in Moscow.