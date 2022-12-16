Russia Negotiating Visa-Free Regime With Most of Gulf Countries - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Russia is working on the establishment of a visa-free regime with most of the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has told Sputnik.

"(We) are working on a visa-free (regime) with almost all of the Persian Gulf countries - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia. Our relations are developing very well, and business delegations travel (there). I think we can work together," Bogdanov said.