Russia Negotiator Says Talks With Ukraine Continued on Friday Via Video Format

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky announced on Friday that talks with the Ukrainian side continue via video conference.

"We continue negotiations in the format of a video conference. Our positions on Crimea and Donbas remain unchanged," Medinsky wrote on Telegram.