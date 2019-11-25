Russia, Nepal to Sign Defense Cooperation Deal as Countries Seek Stronger Ties - Lavrov

Russia and Nepal will sign a defense cooperation agreement as they seek deepening their partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, praising prospects of energy and aviation cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russia and Nepal will sign a defense cooperation agreement as they seek deepening their partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, praising prospects of energy and aviation cooperation.

"There are good prospects for our defense cooperation. We have agreed to sign a corresponding agreement," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

The Russian foreign minister also emphasized the countries' possibility to increase their bilateral trade through diversifying ties.

"We can increase the volume of trade by increasing the amount of trade of traditional goods, as well as by finding ways of diversifying our economic and investment ties.

In this regard we have paid attention to the good prospects in the energy sector," Lavrov said.

He recalled that Nepalese minister of energy, water resources and irrigation, Barshaman Pun, visited Russia to attend the Russian Energy Week International Forum, held on October 2-5.

"[There are] prospects of joint development of hydro-energy resources of Nepal. In the conditions of Nepali highlands Russian aviation has proved to be good, the earlier delivered Mi-17 helicopters are functioning, and there are plans on increasing cooperation in this sector for the future," Lavrov added.