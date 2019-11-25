UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Nepal To Sign Defense Cooperation Deal As Countries Seek Stronger Ties - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

Russia, Nepal to Sign Defense Cooperation Deal as Countries Seek Stronger Ties - Lavrov

Russia and Nepal will sign a defense cooperation agreement as they seek deepening their partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, praising prospects of energy and aviation cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russia and Nepal will sign a defense cooperation agreement as they seek deepening their partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, praising prospects of energy and aviation cooperation.

"There are good prospects for our defense cooperation. We have agreed to sign a corresponding agreement," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

The Russian foreign minister also emphasized the countries' possibility to increase their bilateral trade through diversifying ties.

"We can increase the volume of trade by increasing the amount of trade of traditional goods, as well as by finding ways of diversifying our economic and investment ties.

In this regard we have paid attention to the good prospects in the energy sector," Lavrov said.

He recalled that Nepalese minister of energy, water resources and irrigation, Barshaman Pun, visited Russia to attend the Russian Energy Week International Forum, held on October 2-5.

"[There are] prospects of joint development of hydro-energy resources of Nepal. In the conditions of Nepali highlands Russian aviation has proved to be good, the earlier delivered Mi-17 helicopters are functioning, and there are plans on increasing cooperation in this sector for the future," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Water Russia Nepal October Agreement

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, British National Security Adviser ..

15 minutes ago

HRCP condemns NPC bar on journalists' forum

21 minutes ago

Locals contributing in saving GB wildlife bio-dive ..

6 minutes ago

Interpol launches appeal to find femicide suspects ..

6 minutes ago

16 days activism against gender-based violence kic ..

6 minutes ago

Mens movement 'White Ribbon' pledges to resist vio ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.