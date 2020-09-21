UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Never Agreed To US Demand To Include China In Arms Talks - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:13 PM

Russia Never Agreed to US Demand to Include China in Arms Talks - Ryabkov

Russia never agreed to the necessity of including China in negotiations on arms control and did not take any steps to attract Beijing to the talks in question, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday to clarify the narrative pushed the US side

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russia never agreed to the necessity of including China in negotiations on arms control and did not take any steps to attract Beijing to the talks in question, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday to clarify the narrative pushed the US side.

"It is no less strange that [special envoy of the US President Marshall] Billingslea in his comments presents as though Russia agreed with the US on the need to involve China in negotiations in this area. This is just a deliberate distortion of our position. We adhere to the approach that the sovereign choice of whether or not to join any negotiations, to any agreements, belongs to any country, including China," Ryabkov told reporters.

The diplomat said that Russia will nonetheless not object to any decision which Beijing takes. He underlined that Russia took no steps to influence a prospective decision in any way, the diplomat maintained.

"We did not and do not intend to take any steps to, so to speak, pull the People's Republic of China into these negotiations, which was repeatedly asserted to our American colleagues. Accordingly, their statement about our agreement with their approach is absolutely contrary to real facts," Ryabkov clarified.

He noted that this is not the only example of how the United States distorts what is happening.

The two sides have been engaged in preliminary negotiations on the future of the last strategic arms agreement left between the two nations, the New START agreement, which expires in February 2021. The US had previously torn up the key Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and maintains that China must be a party to any upcoming arms reductions or control treaty.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Beijing United States February Agreement

Recent Stories

Botswana's mass elephant deaths caused by bacteria ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 a ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Armenian President on Nat ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Belize Governor-General o ..

31 minutes ago

Botswana Says Mysterious Elephant Deaths Caused by ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.