Russia Never Changed Stance On Lachin Corridor - Putin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:34 PM
Russia has never changed its stance on the issue of the Lachin corridor which was agreed upon in trilateral Moscow-Yerevan-Baku agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russia has never changed its stance on the issue of the Lachin corridor which was agreed upon in trilateral Moscow-Yerevan-Baku agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"We have never changed our stance," Putin said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow.