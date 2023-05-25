UrduPoint.com

Russia Never Changed Stance On Lachin Corridor - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Russia Never Changed Stance on Lachin Corridor - Putin

Russia has never changed its stance on the issue of the Lachin corridor which was agreed upon in trilateral Moscow-Yerevan-Baku agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russia has never changed its stance on the issue of the Lachin corridor which was agreed upon in trilateral Moscow-Yerevan-Baku agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have never changed our stance," Putin said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communicati ..

Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communication With Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police employees receive accreditation f ..

Abu Dhabi Police employees receive accreditation from International Federation o ..

19 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Custo ..

Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs &amp; Port Security opens r ..

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Burjeel Holdings partner t ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Burjeel Holdings partner to provide comprehensive health ..

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 23rd International Indian Film A ..

Abu Dhabi to host 23rd International Indian Film Academy Awards

19 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, Oxford University&#039;s Saïd B ..

Burjeel Holdings, Oxford University&#039;s Saïd Business School announce global ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.