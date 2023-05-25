Russia Never Changed Stance on Lachin Corridor - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russia has never changed its stance on the issue of the Lachin corridor which was agreed upon in trilateral Moscow-Yerevan-Baku agreements, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have never changed our stance," Putin said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow.