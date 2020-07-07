UrduPoint.com
Russia Never Cooperated With Taliban - Security Council Secretary On NYT Article

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russia has never cooperated with the Taliban movement and any claims of Moscow's collusion with them betray insufficient knowledge of the situation in Afghanistan or deliberate lies, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

The NYT published an article in June claiming that Russian military intelligence was calling on the Taliban to attack the members of the International Coalition in Afghanistan for payment. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted these claims.

"These claims are nonsense. They can only be voiced by someone who does not have a good understanding of the situation in Afghanistan or is deliberately distorting the reality on the ground," Patrushev told Argumenty y Fakty newspaper.

The security council secretary remarked that the US was "there at the beginning of the Taliban." Patrushev recalled the Central Intelligence Agency's Operation Cyclone, which supported Afghan mujahideen, "who later became the main force of terrorist groups not only in Afghanistan but across the world."

"Meanwhile, Russia has never cooperated with the Taliban. Moreover, in 2003, the Supreme Court decision ruled that the group be officially recognized as a terrorist one in Russia," Patrushev said.

