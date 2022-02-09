UrduPoint.com

Russia Never Declared Malicious Plans Against Ukraine - Permanent Representative To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022

Russia Never Declared Malicious Plans Against Ukraine - Permanent Representative to UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia has not declared any malicious plans regarding Ukraine at the official level, the Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said.

"Russia did not declare anywhere, at any level, official first of all, any malicious plans regarding Ukraine," Nebenzia told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has insisted that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

>