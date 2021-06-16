Russia Never Deploys Troops to Foreign Borders, US Does It Right Now - Putin

Russia holds military drills on its own territory and never deploys troops and equipment to foreign borders, while the United States does it right now, Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the talks with Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia holds military drills on its own territory and never deploys troops and equipment to foreign borders, while the United States does it right now, Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the talks with Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange on Wednesday.

"We are holding drills on our own territory, the US is holding drills on its territory. But we are not holding drills deploying troops and equipment to the US borders, Unfortunately, our American partners are doing this right now," he said.