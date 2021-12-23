UrduPoint.com

Russia Never Had Idea Of Reunification With Crimea Before Coup In Ukraine - Putin

Moscow had not have any idea of Russia's reunification with Crimea before the coup took place in Ukraine in 2014, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"And no action against Crimea had ever crossed our minds. But what happened in 2014? A coup, a bloody one. People were killed and burned. Why? There is no answer. Well, why (there was a coup in Ukraine)? (Then-Ukrainian) President (Viktor) Yanukovych agreed with everything. He was ready to leave power immediately. Elections with the victory of the opposition was imminent. Everyone understood that. Well, why did they do that (the coup)?" Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference.

The president added that it was impossible for Russia to deny protection to Crimea after the coup.

"It's just that we were put in a situation where we could not do otherwise," Putin said.

The president also stressed that the Minsk agreements on the conflict in eastern Ukraine represent the only possible resolution, but Kiev does not want to fulfill them. According to Putin, Ukraine has been dragging out negotiations to resolve the conflict, and against this background, NATO has been deploying military equipment at the borders with Russia.

