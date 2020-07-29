UrduPoint.com
Russia Never Had Plans To Destabilize Situation In Belarus - Lawmaker

Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russia never had plans to destabilize the situation in Belarus, which is Moscow's closest ally, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian Federation Council's International Committee, told Sputnik, commenting on the alleged detention of Russians in Belarus.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported, citing a unnamed law enforcement official, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians. The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

"The fact that Russian citizens are being detained there now, this information is being verified, including a statement that they may be related to a private military company," Dzhabarov said.

At the same time, he stressed that Russia never had plans to destabilize the situation in the neighboring republic.

"I don't think that someone in Russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Belarus using PMCs or something else, including before the presidential elections in the country," the lawmaker said.

He said that Russia "never had any plans to destabilize the situation in Belarus and could not have in principle."

According to Dzhabarov, Russia and Belarus will form a Union State, and a large delegation from the Russian parliament is going to Minsk to observe the presidential elections.

"In any case, Belarus will remain our closest ally," he stressed.

