Russia Never Initiated Talks On Its Possible Return To G8 - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:15 PM

Russia Never Initiated Talks on Its Possible Return to G8 - Foreign Minister

Russia has never raised the matter of its return to the G8, where it was expelled from in 2014 over disagreements regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine, and has never asked anyone to promote its return, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russia has never raised the matter of its return to the G8, where it was expelled from in 2014 over disagreements regarding the events in Crimea and Ukraine, and has never asked anyone to promote its return, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"During all these years, we have not raised the topic of G8 during our contacts with anybody. Frankly speaking, we have not even kept it in mind when making our foreign policy plans," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Augusto.

"We have not asked anybody to do anything," he noted.

