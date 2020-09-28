Russia Never Interferes in Foreign Nations' Affairs, Always Favors Stabilization - Putin

Russia never interferes in other countries' affairs and always supports effort toward stabilization and dialogue between all the political forces, President Vladimir Putin told his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, on Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russia never interferes in other countries' affairs and always supports effort toward stabilization and dialogue between all the political forces, President Vladimir Putin told his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, on Monday.

"You know, we never interfere in the domestic affairs of our neighbors and other countries in general. However, we always support efforts toward stabilization and comprehensive dialogue between all the political forces, we always support legitimate authorities in their effort to stabilize the situation. We will stick to this consistent approach regarding Kyrgyzstan, we will be providing economic assistance," Putin told Jeenbekov.