Russia Never Interferes in US Elections, Expects Same From Washington - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has never interfered in US elections and will similarly not allow for Washington to meddle in Russian voting.

"We never interfered, do no interfere and will never interfere in the internal affairs of America and will never allow America to interfere in our internal affairs. This is a constant that the president [Vladimir Putin] has voiced on many occasions," Peskov said in an interview with RT.

The spokesman also said that Moscow respects the choice of the US electorate and would prefer to see a president who wants to reanimate ties with Russia in the White House.

"Firstly, we will respect any choice of the American people.

Secondly, we will work with any president which the Americans themselves will pick. And thirdly, of course, a president that would want to reanimate out bilateral relations in any way would be more appealing to us," Peskov said.

The US elections concluded on November 3 after millions voted through mail-in ballots and cast early votes. Democrat Joe Biden has secured more than the necessary 270 electoral votes to snatch the White House away from incumbent Donald Trump. The sitting president, however, has refused to concede and maintains that widespread irregularities helped his opponent over the finish line. No accusations of Russian meddling have been voiced.