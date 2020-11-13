UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Never Interferes In US Elections, Expects Same From Washington - Peskov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russia Never Interferes in US Elections, Expects Same From Washington - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has never interfered in US elections and will similarly not allow for Washington to meddle in Russian voting.

"We never interfered, do no interfere and will never interfere in the internal affairs of America and will never allow America to interfere in our internal affairs. This is a constant that the president [Vladimir Putin] has voiced on many occasions," Peskov said in an interview with RT.

The spokesman also said that Moscow respects the choice of the US electorate and would prefer to see a president who wants to reanimate ties with Russia in the White House.

"Firstly, we will respect any choice of the American people.

Secondly, we will work with any president which the Americans themselves will pick. And thirdly, of course, a president that would want to reanimate out bilateral relations in any way would be more appealing to us," Peskov said.

The US elections concluded on November 3 after millions voted through mail-in ballots and cast early votes. Democrat Joe Biden has secured more than the necessary 270 electoral votes to snatch the White House away from incumbent Donald Trump. The sitting president, however, has refused to concede and maintains that widespread irregularities helped his opponent over the finish line. No accusations of Russian meddling have been voiced.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington White House Trump November From Million

Recent Stories

MediaTekHelio G80 Bodes well with the gaming enthu ..

30 minutes ago

PM to visit Turbat today

34 minutes ago

Enabling the poorest of the poor during crisis

38 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Keep Cooperating Despite Difference ..

21 minutes ago

Egypt reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, tally surpas ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistani movie "Parwaz Hai Junoon" hits cinema sc ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.