Russia Never Limited Ukrainian Grain Export Via Black Sea - Russian UN Envoy in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russia did not artificially limit the export of Ukrainian grain under the Black Sea Initiative, contrary to current allegations, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.

Export data show that Moscow has never artificially restricted the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, Gatilov said at a briefing with the Association of Accredited Correspondents at the United Nations (ACANU).