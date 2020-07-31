UrduPoint.com
Russia Never Meddles In Belarus' Affairs, Hopes For Successful Presidential Vote - Kremlin

Fri 31st July 2020 | 04:59 PM

Russia has never interfered in Belarus' domestic affairs, including the electoral campaign, and hopes for a successful presidential election in the neighboring country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"We have no desire to anyhow meddle in the Belarusian electoral campaign.

We hope it [the election] will be held successfully, in compliance with all the principles and regulations of free expression of the will," Peskov told reporters, when asked what the Kremlin thinks about the rallies in Belarus and if the Kremlin sees some foreign influence there.

Several thousands of supporters of Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya gathered at a rally in Minsk on Thursday.

