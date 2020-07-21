UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:40 PM

Russia Never Meddles in Foreign Electoral Processes, Not Tolerating Interference- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Russia has never interfered in electoral processes in any country and will not tolerate foreign nations' attempts to meddle in its political affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee's report on alleged "Russian threat".

"Russia has never interfered in electoral process in any country, the United States, the United Kingdom and other nations. We do not do it and we will not tolerate foreign nations' attempts to meddle in our political affairs," Peskov told reporters.

He added that the Kremlin focused on the events in Russia.

"We currently focus on the priority areas of our country's development for the period until 2030. With all due respect to the UK, the events in our country are the most important thing for us," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the UK parliament's reports could only contain "groundless accusations."

"I bet they will not be substantiated anyhow," Peskov stressed.

