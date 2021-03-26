Russia Never Politicizes Issue of Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia has never politicized the issue of the COVID-19 vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Europe was facing a global war of a new type, accusing Russia and China of attempts to destabilize the situation and use vaccines as a pressure instrument.

"Russia had no aspirations to politicize vaccines and no aspirations to use the vaccine as an instrument of influence, and never will," Peskov told reporters when asked about Macron's statement.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin disagrees with Macron's claims that Russia and China are waging some kind of a vaccine war.

"These statements by Macron belong, probably, to the sphere of our absolute disagreements. We absolutely do not agree that Russia or China are waging some kind of war, and we absolutely do not agree that Russia or China are using the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine issues [to their advantage]," Peskov added.