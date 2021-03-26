UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Never Politicizes Issue Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Russia Never Politicizes Issue of Vaccination Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russia has never politicized the issue of the COVID-19 vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russia has never politicized the issue of the COVID-19 vaccination, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Europe was facing a global war of a new type, accusing Russia and China of attempts to destabilize the situation and use vaccines as a pressure instrument.

"Russia had no aspirations to politicize vaccines and no aspirations to use the vaccine as an instrument of influence, and never will," Peskov told reporters when asked about Macron's statement.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin disagrees with Macron's claims that Russia and China are waging some kind of a vaccine war.

"These statements by Macron belong, probably, to the sphere of our absolute disagreements. We absolutely do not agree that Russia or China are waging some kind of war, and we absolutely do not agree that Russia or China are using the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine issues [to their advantage]," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

25 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Moldova's Parliamentary Majority Approves Declarat ..

4 minutes ago

Olympic Torch Goes Out Second Day in Row During Ja ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

British High Commissioner calls on Law Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.