Russia Never Refused Dialogue With United States on INF - Defense Minister Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Russia has never refused dialogue with the United States on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and always showed openness and transparency of its actions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

"We have never refused dialogue [with Washington], we had offered it from February to August [2019]. We showed our openness. We showed [the United States] the missile that caused doubt. The Americans did not come to us, "Shoigu said in an interview with Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The INF, the landmark nuclear pact signed in the Cold War era, came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of breaching the INF, a claim denied by Moscow.