UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Never Refused Dialogue With United States On INF - Defense Minister Shoigu

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 12:10 PM

Russia Never Refused Dialogue With United States on INF - Defense Minister Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Russia has never refused dialogue with the United States on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) and always showed openness and transparency of its actions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

"We have never refused dialogue [with Washington], we had offered it from February to August [2019]. We showed our openness. We showed [the United States] the missile that caused doubt. The Americans did not come to us, "Shoigu said in an interview with Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The INF, the landmark nuclear pact signed in the Cold War era, came to an end on August 2 after the United States repeatedly accused Russia of breaching the INF, a claim denied by Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear United States February August Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 18, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Co ..

12 hours ago

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

12 hours ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

12 hours ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.