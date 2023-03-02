Russia Never Rejects Serious Proposals on Help to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis - Lavrov

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Moscow does not refuse serious proposals for negotiations on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"With regard to assistance in resolving the crisis, we have repeatedly publicly said that we never refuse serious proposals that are made out of a sincere desire to find a political solution .

.. I do not remember that at least one of our Western colleagues, and even from a number of other states, called on Ukraine to hold negotiations," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.