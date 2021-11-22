Russia Never Requires Partners Not to Deal With Other Countries - Lavrov

Russia never dictates to its partners to avoid dealing with other nations, unlike the United States and Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"Our US colleagues, and some European ones as well, are running around the world demanding to stop trade, the economy, investment cooperation, and military-technical cooperation with Russia and China.

These are facts that they are not hiding," Lavrov said after the meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib, adding that "we never impose such conditions on anyone."

The Russian minister went on to reiterate Moscow's respect for its partners' sovereignty and the right to "choose their colleagues in the international arena, to choose those with whom they want to cooperate."