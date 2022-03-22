UrduPoint.com

Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where Toxic Materials Stored - Polyanskiy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where Toxic Materials Stored - Polyanskiy

Russian armed forces have never carried out strikes against Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances stored or produced, Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russian armed forces have never carried out strikes against Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances stored or produced, Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"(T)he Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have never planned or carried out strikes against any Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances are stored or produced.

The Russian army ensures security of such objects on the territories liberated from radical groups and we are deeply concerned by the recent developments in Sumi," Polyasnkiy said during a press briefing.

According to the Russian diplomat, on the evening of March 21, Ukrainian nationalists carried out an attack on a chemical plant in the city of Sumi resulting in an ammonia leak. Polyanskiy called the statement by the officials in Kiev that the plant was shelled by the Russian armed forces as fake and deliberate disinformation.

Related Topics

Attack Army United Nations Russia Kiev March From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of molestation of nurse

41 seconds ago
 MPA meets Chief Minister, repose trust

MPA meets Chief Minister, repose trust

43 seconds ago
 TotalEnergies Pledges to Stop Purchasing Oil From ..

TotalEnergies Pledges to Stop Purchasing Oil From Russia

44 seconds ago
 Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Eme ..

Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Emergency Medical Service

2 minutes ago
 12 accused arrested for allegedly killing laborer ..

12 accused arrested for allegedly killing laborer in marriage hall

2 minutes ago
 US Will Not Support Russia's Humanitarian Resoluti ..

US Will Not Support Russia's Humanitarian Resolution on Ukraine - Envoy to UN

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>