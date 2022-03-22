Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where Toxic Materials Stored - Polyanskiy

Russian armed forces have never carried out strikes against Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances stored or produced, Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russian armed forces have never carried out strikes against Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances stored or produced, Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"(T)he Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have never planned or carried out strikes against any Ukrainian facilities where toxic substances are stored or produced.

The Russian army ensures security of such objects on the territories liberated from radical groups and we are deeply concerned by the recent developments in Sumi," Polyasnkiy said during a press briefing.

According to the Russian diplomat, on the evening of March 21, Ukrainian nationalists carried out an attack on a chemical plant in the city of Sumi resulting in an ammonia leak. Polyanskiy called the statement by the officials in Kiev that the plant was shelled by the Russian armed forces as fake and deliberate disinformation.