Russia Never Stopped Dialogue With US On Moratorium On Missiles In Europe - Ryabkov

Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Moscow did not interrupt the dialogue with the United States on the subject of verifiable mutual moratoriums on the deployment of the intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe, hoping that a solution will still be found, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"We will talk about this with the Americans and their European allies. This conversation is ongoing. It has not been interrupted.

Now, taking into account our rather intensive exchange of signals with the Americans and the continuation of the dialogue in an interdepartmental format, I think the topic will receive additional relevance," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"Let's see what happens. At least in this area, we simply cannot but achieve at least clarity, but, of course, ideally - launching search processes, which can still, I hope, lead to finding common ground," he noted.

