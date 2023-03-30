Russia, Nicaragua Discuss Military-Technical Cooperation - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin held a meeting with Inspector General of the Nicaraguan army Marvin Corrales and Special Representative of the Nicaraguan President for Cooperation with Russia Laureano Ortega in Moscow, during which the parties discussed military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On March 29, the Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin, met in Moscow with the Inspector General of the Nicaraguan army, Maj.

Gen. Marvin Corrales, and the Special Representative of the Nicaraguan President for Cooperation with Russia, Laureano Ortega," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties discussed Russian-Nicaraguan military and military-technical cooperation, as well as steps for their development, the statement added.

The meeting confirmed the mutual intention of the two countries to further increase comprehensive cooperation, the ministry noted.